Police Log for Redding and Easton

Weekly Police Log for the towns of Redding and Easton.

Easton

Dumping

On March 21, a caller reported that at some time overnight a vehicle backed up into his driveway and dumped items on his lawn. The caller stated the vehicle also damaged his lawn as it left.

On March 25, a caller reported that garbage and opened paint cans were dumped in the road in the area of North Park Avenue and Deepwood Road. The caller said this is a continuing problem in this area.

Carjacking assist

On March 25, K-9 TJ assisted the Bridgeport Police Department in tracking for suspects after police recovered a vehicle that was taken in a carjacking.

Redding

Fraud

A resident of Deer Hill Road walked into the police station on March 20 and said he had received a call from Bank of America stating that an account had been opened in his name. This seemed suspicious to him, he said.

The victim stated he wasn’t sure it was Bank of America, so he hung up and called the formal bank number. He was advised there was no suspicious activity on his account.

The call he received might have been a phishing scam, he was told.

He stated later that he observed a hold had been placed on his account by the bank. He was contacted by the bank and asked to go to the branch location, where he was shown that an account had been been fraudulently opened in his name. It looked as though the bank blocked all activity on that fraudulent account.

He is not out of any money, and provided a written statement to the officer.

The victim stated he was uncertain how or where the account was opened in his name. The officer provided information regarding identity theft and advised him to run credit reports and change all his passwords.

Arrest for sexual assault

Redding police arrested a Fairfield resident in a sexual assault case dating from July 15, 2017.

On July 15, 2017, Redding police received a call from Danbury Hospital advising them that a female wanted to speak with police about a sexual assault that had occurred in Redding the night before.

The victim is a 22-year-old Redding resident. The accused, John Quinn, is 20 and from Fairfield.

The victim said she was at a holiday gathering at a friend’s house in Redding and a male she met that night asked her for a ride home. She agreed to drive him home and they ended up falling asleep in her car. When she woke up, she said, he was assaulting her.

Quinn was arrested on March 19. and charged with aggravated sexual assault in the first degree. He had a $175,000 cash bond and was arraigned at court the next day after a lengthy investigation.