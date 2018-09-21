Police Log for Easton, Weston, Redding: Arrests, computer scam, evading responsibility

Easton

Arrest

On Tuesday, Sept.11, at around 2:45 p.m., police assisted the Aquarion Water Company police with a motor vehicle stop. During the stop, police were informed by dispatch that the Easton Police Department held an active PRAWN warrant for David Schneider, 51, of Belle Harbor, N.Y., for failure to appear in the second degree for an infraction he received in November 2017 for operating an unregistered motor vehicle. After posting a court ordered bond of $500, Schneider was released and was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Sept. 18.

Larceny, ID theft, forgery

On Thursday, Sept.13, Davian England, 26, of Bridgeport, turned himself in to police after learning the department held an active arrest warrant for him. England was charged with one count of larceny, identity theft in the third degree, and three counts of forgery. England befriended his victim in late September 2017. Over the following two months of that friendship, the victim purchased several items “to help him out,” the victim said. During this time however, England was using the victim’s ATM card without her consent and forged several personal checks to transfer money from her account into his. After the victim confronted England, telling him she knew he had stolen over $61,000 from her, he paid back $22,900 but couldn’t pay back the rest of the money.

He was processed and released after posting a surety bond on a court ordered bond of $20,000, and has been given a court date of Thursday, Sept. 27, at state Superior Court in Bridgeport.

Weston

Computer scam

A Weston resident reported to police on Sept. 14 that she may have been a victim of a computer scam. She said she was using her computer when the screen froze and a message appeared. The massage gave her a phone number and told her to call tech support. When she called the number, she was told to email Quadrant Consulting Solutions a check for $199 to fix the problem. After she sent the company the check, she suspected it was a scam, unplugged her computer, and called her bank to stop payment on the check. She was out no money but wanted police to know about this incident.

Evading responsibility after car crash

Police responded to a call about a two-car crash on Sunday, Sept. 2, shortly before 2 p.m. When police arrived on the scene, there was only one car with its driver and passenger. According to witnesses, the other car left the scene immediately after the accident. The accident occurred when a Toyota Sienna, driven by Andrew McDonald, 36, of Trumbull, was headed north on Georgetown Road in the vicinity of Samuelson Road and moved his car over slightly in order to avoid pedestrians who were walking along the roadway. At that moment, his vehicle was struck in the rear by a gray Hyundai which continued to go after hitting the car. The vehicle sustained minor damage. A passenger, Katherine McDonald, who is pregnant, was transported to Norwalk Hospital for observation and was released.

Witnesses provided police with a license plate number of the vehicle that left the scene. A few hours later, Rafael Cazares-Ceja, 46, of New Rochelle, N.Y., appeared at the Weston Police Station and told police he was the driver in the accident on Georgetown Road. He explained that he panicked after he hit the Toyota and fled to Danbury. He said he had not been drinking or doing drugs and police did not notice any signs of intoxication.

Cazares-Ceja was charged with following too closely and evading responsibility. He has a court date of Sept. 20 in Norwalk Superior Court.

Redding

Keys found

On Wednesday, Sept. 12, on Putnam Park Road and Musket Lane, a set of keys was found in the road. There was no identifiable information on them. They were left at the police station.