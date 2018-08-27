Police Log for Easton, Redding, Weston: Vandalism, car crash

Redding

Vandalism

On Thursday, Aug. 16, at about 10:30 p.m., a Stepney Road resident reported that someone had damaged her mailbox and drove off. The area was checked by officers and the vehicle was gone prior to their arrival. There was no description of the vehicle.

On Saturday, Aug. 18, at 12:45 p.m., a Sport Hill Road resident reported that her mailbox was damaged sometime overnight. There was no vehicle description at the time of the report.

Youth gathering

On Tuesday, Aug. 14, at about 6 p.m., dispatch received a complaint that there were youths in a vehicle in the driveway of a vacant house. The vehicle was gone before the officers’ arrival. The officers then checked the house and it was secure.

Weston

One-car crash with injuries

On Friday, Aug. 17, shortly after midnight, police responded to a report of a one-car crash on Treadwell Lane. The operator of the vehicle, Peter Jegen, 19, of Blue Spruce Circle, told police he was traveling at a high rate of speed, went through a stop sign, and lost control of the vehicle, striking a mailbox and an underground power utility box before coming to a final rest against a large tree at 72 Treadwell Lane. Colin O’Donnell, 19, of River Road, a passenger in the vehicle, complained of abdominal pain, while another passenger, Peter Achar, 19, of Tannery Lane North, complained of neck pain, and had cuts and bruises on his face and was bleeding from his right hand. All three were transported to Norwalk Hospital by Weston EMS. Jegen was issued a misdemeanor summons for reckless driving and has a court date of Aug. 27.

Failure to yield at stop sign

On Friday, Aug. 17, shortly after 7 a.m., police responded to a report of a two-car crash on Newtown Turnpike at the intersection of Georgetown Road. Police determined that Joseph Schafer, 43, of Oak Lane, was turning his vehicle onto the dirt road portion of Newtown Turnpike when his vehicle was struck by a car operated by Esther Blackson, 55, of West Haven. No injuries were reported. Blackson was issued a verbal warning for failure to yield at a stop sign.

Easton

Soliciting complaint

A caller reported several people going door to door campaigning for the primaries on Aug. 14.

Dog bite

On Sunday, Aug. 19, a registered nurse from an urgent care facility notified police that a patient was the victim of a dog bite by a dachshund from the victim’s neighbor’s dog.