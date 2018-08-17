Police Log for Easton, Redding, Weston: Craigslist scam, thefts from vehicles, car crash

Weston

Scam

A resident on Cavalry Road reported to police on Friday, Aug. 10, that he had been the victim of a scam. He said he attempted to sell a dresser on Craigslist for $550 and a buyer responded by what turned out to be a fake email address, and sent him a check for $2,050. The buyer asked him to send the remaining balance from the $550 purchase price to him via a moneygram to pay movers. The resident cashed the check and sent the money the following day. The next day his bank notified him that the check was fraudulent.

Easton

Theft from motor vehicle

Several vehicles were entered during the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 8, on Mile Common and East Common roads. All cars were left unlocked. Some cash was taken.

Redding

Motor vehicle crash

On Wednesday, Aug. 8, at about 6:30 p.m., Jason Patterson, 30, of Bethel, was driving northbound on Route 107, near the intersection with Blueberry Hill Road. He rounded a curve in the roadway, lost control of his vehicle and struck a vehicle driven by Lauren Mallozzi, 27, of Redding, in the southbound lane.

After impact, Patterson’s vehicle continued into the shoulder and struck a utility pole. The road conditions were wet from a rainstorm. Patterson had minor injuries and Mallozzi had no reported injuries at the time of crash.

Patterson was issued an infraction’s complaint ticket for traveling too fast for the road conditions.

Vandalism

On Wednesday, Aug. 8, at about 3 p.m., a Drummer Lane resident reported that her mailbox was damaged sometime overnight.

Fraud/identity theft

On Saturday, Aug. 11 at about 1 p.m., a Black Rock Turnpike resident reported that someone opened up and attempted to open up credit card accounts in his name. One was used at Home Depot in Trumbull, in the amount of $1,059. Another was attempted to be opened at a Walmart. All credit cards were canceled and the resident was reimbursed.