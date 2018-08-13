Police Log for Easton, Redding, Weston: Car theft, ID theft, untimely death, arrests

Weston

Motor vehicle theft

Police received a report of a stolen motor vehicle on Saturday, July 14, at 128 Valley Forge Road. The owner of the vehicle is Medina Heberto, a landscaper from Stamford. Heberto told police that a laborer who was working with him at the residence had absconded with his pickup truck. The vehicle was later recovered in Stamford and the laborer was arrested and charged with larceny. His name was not released by police because he is under 18.

Mysterious broken car window

On Monday, July 30, a resident on Codfish Lane in Weston reported that a rear window of her car was broken while in her driveway. No items were taken from the vehicle. Police responded and noted the resident’s driveway faces the golf course at Aspetuck Valley Country Club. The case is closed pending further information.

Redding

Fraud/identity theft

On Thursday, Aug. 2, at about 5 p.m., a Gallows Hill resident reported that someone attempted to steal her husband’s identity by trying to order checks from Bank of America with the last four digits of his Social Security number.

After speaking with the resident-complainant, Bank of America cancelled the account. At this time, there is no monetary loss.

The resident believes that some mail had been stolen from their mailbox. The investigation remains open.

On Friday, Aug. 3 at about 10 a.m., a Great Meadow Road resident reported that credit cards were opened using his name to Best Buy in Manchester for $3,849.85

Also, an account was opened with T-Mobile, which was later closed. No loss was reported at the time of this release. Another was opened at Target which was denied.

This investigation is being followed up with the detective.

Found property

On Tuesday, July 31, at about 4:30 p.m., a wallet belonging to a Ledgeway Road resident was found on Route 58 and was turned into the police department. A message was on the resident’s phone with information on where to return the wallet.

Untimely death

On Tuesday, July 31, at 9 a.m. on Newtown Turnpike and Route 53, a middle age male appeared to have taken his life while parked in his vehicle at a pull-off on Newtown Turnpike/Route 53 in the Saugatuck Reservoir Area.

Connecticut State Police Major Crimes detectives processed and took over the investigation from Redding officers. There are no other details available at this time.

Motor vehicle crash

On Wednesday, Aug. 1, at about 4 p.m., there was a motor vehicle accident on Route 58 and John Read Road. There were minor injuries.

The operator, Marie Victor-Archer, 61, of Bridgeport, was southbound on Route 58 rounding a curve, when she lost control of her vehicle and it crossed the centerline. Her car then hit an embankment in the northbound shoulder. The vehicle then rolled over onto the driver’s side.

The driver was then transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital by emergency personnel for minor injuries. She was issued a warning for traveling too fast.

Public indecency

A 48-year-old Redding man was charged with public indecency and breach of peace second degree Aug. 1 at 5:15 p.m. in the parking lot of T.J. Maxx at 14 Danbury Road for allegedly performing a lewd act on himself.

Police said they received a complaint about the incident, and upon arrival at the parking lot, discovered the suspect partially disrobed inside his vehicle.

John D. Dimenna III, of 10 Drummer Lane, Redding, posted $1,500 bond and is to appear in court Aug. 13.

Easton

Dog bite

On Tuesday, July 31, a victim came in to the Easton Police Department to report a dog bite that happened the previous day. He stated that he was sent by his job to deliver a package to a residence located on Wilson Road. While walking toward the house, a German Shepherd came from around the corner of the house and bit him on the arm. The victim sought medical attention for his wound.

The dog was put on an on-property quarantine.

Animal welfare check

An anonymous message was sent to the Easton Animal Shelter on Sunday, Aug. 5, about several livestock on Orchard Lane who were underweight and had no water. Upon investigation into the allegation, it was discovered that not enough water was being provided for all of the animals and a few of the animals were underweight. The owner said she recently inherited two of the three animals by the state. She said the animals would be getting tested for worms and would provide the Easton Animal Shelter a copy of the results. There was no explanation of why the third animal was underweight.

Failure to appear

Richard Pettit of Huntington Road in Newtown, 45, turned himself in on Monday, July 30, after learning the Easton Police Department held an active warrant for his arrest for failure to appear, on a previous motor vehicle misdemeanor he had received in April for operating an unregistered motor vehicle, not having insurance, and misuse of registration. Pettit was unable to pay the $500 bond and was transported to court on July 30.

Disorderly conduct

Linda D’Angelo of Crossbow Lane in Easton, 62, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 2. The victim called the Easton Police Department after an argument ensued with the offender. The victim accused D’Angelo of throwing a glass at the victim and causing a cut on the victim’s leg. D’Angelo was arrested for disorderly conduct and released on a written promise to appear on Friday, Aug. 3.