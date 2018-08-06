Police Log for Easton, Redding and Weston

Easton

Bear sighting

On Friday, July 27, at around 8:30 a.m., a caller reported a black bear on his back porch that knocked down his bird feeders.

Redding

Disturbance

On Main Street, at 1:30 p.m., there was a verbal argument between an employer and employee. There was no arrest.

Wallet found

Police received a report regarding finding a lost wallet on Pheasant Ridge Road containing a driver’s license and a debit card.

The complainant advised the motor vehicle department and his bank to cancel the debit card.

Watch missing

On Monday, July 23, at 1:30 p.m., a Meadow Ridge resident reported that a watch was missing. This is under investigation.

Weston

Truck hits pillar

On July 26, at about 10 p.m., on Weston Road, a man was attempting to pull into a driveway on Weston Road to pick up a storage pod, when he made contact with a stone pillar with the right side of the truck.

The north stone pillar was damaged from the contact with the truck. The truck sustained minor scratches to the right side of the truck bed. Due to the incident occurring on private property, no enforcement action was taken. The property owner was contacted by telephone about the damage.