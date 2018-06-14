Police Log: DWI, domestic disturbance, bears spotted in Easton

Easton

Domestic violence arrest

On Saturday afternoon, a 9-1-1 call came into the Easton Police Department reporting that a family dispute was occurring outside in the neighbors’ driveway and it appeared to be physical. A misunderstanding between spouses led to the verbal argument. A misdemeanor summons was given to one of the spouses for disorderly conduct and interfering with an emergency call. The suspect was given a court date of June 11.

Black bear sightings

Multiple callers reported black bear sightings on Thursday, June 7.

7:06 a.m., a caller reported a black bear in her backyard on North Street.

7:55 a.m., a caller reported a black bear was in her yard on Magellan Lane. She said the bear had a tag in each ear.

10:07 a.m., a caller reported seeing a black bear in her backyard on Wimbledon Lane. She said the bear was walking through yards toward the tennis club.

11:07 a.m., a caller reported a black bear calmly walking through her yard on Bayberry Lane, down her driveway, across the street and headed east.

12:55 p.m., a caller reported a bear walked through his yard on Herrmann Lane and continued across the street.



June 8 at 7:17 a.m., a caller reported a black bear crossing Madison Avenue at Limerick Road, continuing east. Trumbull Police said they received several reports of bear sightings in the area.

Redding

DWI

On Sunday, June 10, at about 10 p.m., an officer observed a vehicle driving erratically Route 53 and Diamond Hill Road. The vehicle was then stopped. The officer could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage on the driver’s breath. The operator, Andrey Timokin, 50, was then administered the standard field sobriety tests and failed them. He was then placed under arrest for DWI and also charged with improper lane violation. He was released on a $100 cash bond. His court date is June 20 in Danbury.

Disturbance

On Saturday, June 9, at 10:40 p.m., there was a report of a loud party at a residence on Brick School Drive. Officers located the noise at a residence on Brick School Drive and all people were dispersed, checked and left safely.

Weston

Motor vehicle accident

On June 4, shortly before 2:30 p.m., police responded to a call of a one-car accident on Good Hill Road. According to police, Abigail Soloway, 22, of Weston was traveling southbound on Good Hill Road, just north of River Road when her Hyundai Elantra GT collided with a large rock on the right shoulder of the road. Soloway said she was unsure what happened, according to police. An investigation at the scene showed the vehicle’s tires went off the road and stopped at the rock. There was no report of injuries. Soloway was cited for failing to drive in an established lane.