Police Log: Aggravated assault, DUI, accidents, scams, coyotes

Redding

Aggravated assault

On Wednesday, Feb. 7, Richard Bray, 27, woke his girlfriend up from a sound sleep and started hitting her with a curtain rod. Police were called and he was arrested. He had been an invited guest. The girlfriend, who is 29, refused EMS. Bray was charged with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct. He had a $500 cash bond and a court date of Thursday, Feb. 8.

Driving while intoxicated

On Wednesday, Feb. 7, on Black Rock Turnpike, police observed a vehicle that had a rear driver’s-side taillight out. Police proceeded to follow the vehicle northbound on Route 58 near Packer Brook Road. When police pulled the driver over and gave her a field sobriety test, she failed it.

The driver, Janet Ryan-Jones, 66, was charged with failure to have a taillight, failure to drive right, failure to drive in a proper lane, and driving under the influence. The driver has a $50 cash bond and a court date of Friday, Feb. 16.

One-car crash

On Friday, Feb. 9, at 10 p.m., police were dispatched for a motor vehicle crash on Diamond Hill Road.

While on the road, police observed that a vehicle had crossed the eastbound lane facing a southerly direction. They saw a man standing next to the driver’s-side door of the vehicle.

When they stopped, the driver, Gary Green, 30, of Wilton, stated that his car had gotten stuck and slid down the road. His eyes were glassy. He said he had had a couple of beers. He was released on a $40 bond and transported home.

Driving under the influence

On Saturday, Feb. 10, on Glen Hill Road and Route 53, a caller said there was someone driving with fresh damage to the vehicle and swerving all over the road.

The vehicle was traveling southbound on Route 53.

Police located the vehicle and pulled in behind it. The driver, Robert Speight, 26, of Old Hawleyville Road, said he had gotten a flat tire and struck the edge of a guardrail. He was insinuating that he hadn’t been drinking, according to police.

He failed a field sobriety test, and when inspecting the vehicle, police found marijuana.

He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana under one-half ounce. He had a $60 bond and a court date of Thursday, Feb. 22.

Easton

Coyotes spotted

On Thursday, Feb. 8, at approximately 10:13 a.m., a 9-1-1 caller reported that he saw a pack of five or six large coyotes cross Sport Hill Road in the area of Tranquility Drive and wanted the Easton Police Department to be aware of the incident. An animal control officer was advised.

Driving while intoxicated

On Thursday, Feb. 8, at approximately 2:07 a.m., the Easton Police Department received a 9-1-1 call about a person driving erratically. The vehicle’s right signal light was on and the vehicle was swerving in and out of oncoming traffic, several times coming close to utility poles and mailboxes.

After pulling the car over, the officer could smell a heavy odor of an alcoholic beverage from inside the car. The officer also observed a bottle of whiskey between the operator’s legs. The driver, Fred Purdue, 40, of Nod Road in Ridgefield, admitted he had been drinking. He failed several sobriety tests and was placed under arrest. He was given a misdemeanor summons for operating under the influence and failure to drive right. He was released after posting a $40 cash bond and was assigned a court date of Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Scam calls

Residents are receiving calls telling them that a loved one is being held at gunpoint, has been involved in a car accident, or is in some sort of trouble and needs help. The scammers are telling people to send money and not to contact the police. Anyone who receives a call of this nature should hang up and not send money.

Weston

One-car accident

Weston police were dispatched to a one-car accident on Davis Hill Road on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at approximately 2:18 p.m.

The operator, Carlos Suarez-Loja, 54, of Weston, was traveling northbound on Davis Hill Road when he fell asleep at the wheel, which led to him crossing over the southbound lane and making contact with two mailboxes.

There were two other people in the vehicle, which sustained heavy damage.

All three occupants of the vehicle were transported to Norwalk Hospital for observation via Weston EMS.

Car flip

Weston police were dispatched to a one-car accident on Cartbridge Road on Wednesday, Feb. 7, at approximately 3:53 p.m.

The operator, a 17-year-old Weston resident, was driving north on Cartbridge Road before he lost control of his vehicle because of slick road conditions. The vehicle subsequently flipped onto its side after striking a stone wall.

Aside from a bruise on his thumb, the driver reported no serious injuries and was not transported to the hospital.