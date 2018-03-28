Police call Easton EMT ‘Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde’

A former Easton EMT charged with crimes including taking inappropriate photos of patients clearly had two sides to his personality, a police officer close to the case said.

“He was like a Jekyll and Hyde kind of fellow,” Easton police Sgt. Jonathan Arnold said of Christopher Barlow, arrested Wednesday, March 21, on charges that include two counts of voyeurism.

Inappropriate photos

One of the counts of voyeurism filed last week alleges that Barlow took inappropriate photos of patients who were being transported in an ambulance while under his care as an EMT. The images were found as Massachusetts authorities investigated complaints about Barlow last year.

“Massachusetts police went through the hard drives and every photo that was taken, piece by piece,” Arnold said. “They couldn’t figure out if the people consented to their photos being taken.”

Police contacted Easton Emergency Medical Services, and the ambulance staff asked the people who were identified in the photos if they had consented to having their picture taken.

All of them said no, Arnold said.

Barlow was also found to have placed cameras around the EMS building and to have recorded videos in a bathroom, resulting in the second count of voyeurism.

Asked what was on the videos, Arnold replied, “You can imagine.”

Barlow, who is now 21, was also charged last week by Easton police with two counts of stealing a firearm, illegal alteration of records and providing false statements.

According to Easton police Chief Tim Shaw, the firearm Barlow is accused of stealing is a handgun. The gun was stolen from a member of Easton EMS, according to Easton police Capt. Rich Doyle.

Additional charges

In an investigation that began in the summer of 2017, police in Duxbury, Mass., accused Barlow of falsely claiming to be a Homeland Security agent and amassing a collection of guns, ammunition, explosives, and stolen medical equipment, based on an initial complaint from the authorities in Connecticut.

Barlow was indicted by Massachusetts in October on six counts of receiving stolen property, four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm or ammunition, and one count each of impersonating a police officer, possession of an incendiary device and carrying a dangerous weapon.

The most recent charges in Connecticut also allege that Barlow provided a false statement on an application for a long rifle. According to Shaw, Barlow lied on the permit he completed for the rifle about never being denied previously, although he had been denied in Duxbury.

Before his arrest last fall, Barlow was taking classes at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield and volunteering as an EMT for Easton. In his downtime, he “would run calls for us when school ended. He would then leave go to back home to Massachusetts,” Arnold said. “Eight or nine months out of the year, he would come to us.”

“When he was on the job as an EMT, he was kind and knowledgeable, and very friendly,” Arnold said. “On ambulance calls, he treated people respectfully.”

But Barlow’s apparent trustworthy demeanor was “all just a cover to gain people’s trust so he could take pictures of them,” Arnold said.

“He fooled them all,” Arnold said.

After police in Duxbury arrested Barlow, investigators there found hard drives and cell phones containing videos and images they traced to him.

Gun case and powder

Last June, Arnold said, personnel at Easton EMS discovered a gun case and powder inside a cabinet at headquarters.

According to Doyle, a key to the cabinet was found on Barlow’s property.

When police saw the powder, they initially weren’t sure what it was. They showed it to hazardous materials specialists from the Easton Fire Department who are assigned to the regional hazmat team, Arnold said.

The powder resembled any typical-looking powder, Arnold said.

The firefighters trained in handling hazardous materials said that while there were legitimate industrial uses for the substance, it could also be used to make incendiary devices or explosives.

It was not intended for household use.

“There is no reason a regular citizen should have this,” Arnold said. “He was well on his way to doing something with it.”

Barlow’s actions “really hit home,” Arnold said.

“First and foremost, we would like to state that at no point in time did we feel the public was in any immediate threat of harm,” Carolyn Kearney, Easton EMS chief, said. “We had observed some suspicious activity on Mr. Barlow’s behalf and immediately performed an internal investigation, which later involved the Easton Police Department, leading to his arrest.”

Kearney said as a result of this incident, EMS has taken a closer look at its application process.

“We have updated our policies to include more stringent background checks of applicants and feel that this, combined with some other policy changes, will prevent any incidents of this nature to occur again,” she said.

Arnold said with all the effort and thought Barlow put into his actions, he could have applied it to doing good things in life.

“We see it all the time,” Arnold said. “If they just took the time to do something legitimate, they would do fine, but they use that intelligence to bypass the system.”

Barlow’s bail was set at $25,000. He was processed at Easton police headquarters and posted bond. His next court date is Thursday, April 5, at state Superior Court in Bridgeport.

He also has a hearing on May 3 in Brockton, Mass., Superior Court.