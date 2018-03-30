Play With Your Food features Weston actors

Weston actors Patricia Kalember and Scott Bryce join Tony Award-winning actress Joanna Gleason and Mark Shanahan in three one-act play readings presented by Play With Your Food.

The readings will be held on April 3, 4, and 5 at Toquet Hall, 58 Post Road East, Westport, and on April 17 at Fairfield Theater Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield.

Plays include contemporary playwrights Neil LaBute’s Squeeze Play, Kelly Younger’s Best Lei’d Plans and Gary Dontzig’s The Most Seriously Important Thing in the History of the World.

Play With Your Food brings professional local talent to its productions. Patricia Kalember was nominated for an Outer Critics Circle Award for her performance in The Foreigner. She is also well-known to TV audiences for her work on Madam Secretary and The Good Wife, as well as Sisters and Thirtysomething.

Scott Bryce was recently cast in Chicago PD and is known for his roles on The Good Fight, Popular, Murphy Brown, and As the World Turns.

Joanna Gleason of Fairfield has appeared in numerous stage, film and television roles. She won a Tony Award for lead actress in Broadway’s Into the Woods.

Mark Shanahan has performed in several roles at the Westport Country Playhouse, and recently starred on Broadway in The 39 Steps.

The doors for Play With Your Food open each day at noon with lunch followed by the play readings at 12:30 and a talkback with the cast and director. Lunch will be catered by Garelick & Herbs in Westport, including a Passover-friendly menu, and Stiles Market in Fairfield. Tickets are $47 with limited availability. For information and tickets, contact JIBProductions.org or call 203-293-8729.