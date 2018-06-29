Play With Your Food comes to Weston on July 17

For a fun summer diversion, Play With Your Food is presenting three one-act play readings with lunch included.

The event is hosted by the Friends of the Weston Public Library and will be held Tuesday, July 17, at the Weston Public Library.

The plays being performed are The Dying Gaul (scene 1) by Craig Lucas, featuring local actor Sean Hannon and Weston High School teacher Damian Long. The second play is the comedy Chocolate by Frederick Stroppel. The third play is But That’s Okay by Jenny Mead.

Tickets are $35 and include a fresh boxed lunch catered by Peter’s Market. Ticket and lunch orders will be taken through Friday, July 13, online or in person at the Weston Library. Tickets for this event are available only through Eventbrite.com or at the Weston Library by cash or check.

For more information, email [email protected] or visit westonlibraryfriends.org.