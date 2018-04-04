Planting for bees presentation at Weston library

It’s a little known fact, but Connecticut has 349 species of bees. To get the latest buzz about these important pollinators, Kimberly A. Stoner from the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station is holding a presentation on providing habitats for honeybees and wild bees on Monday, April 9, at 7 p.m. at the Weston Public Library. The event is sponsored by Lachat Town Farm and the Weston Public Library.

Bees are important not only for producing honey and wax and pollinating crops, they are also important to the health of the environment by pollinating native wild plants. The presentation will discuss honeybees and wild bees and how to protect bees from pesticides.

There will be a follow-up drop-in workshop on making seed bombs on April 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the library’s Makerspace, while supplies last.