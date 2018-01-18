Photographer Daryl Hawk presents Cuba program at Mark Twain Library

International documentary photographer, Daryl Hawk, will present his latest photo documentary and lecture, Into the Heart of Cuba, at the Mark Twain Public Library at 439 Redding Road in West Redding at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8.

In April 2016 and then again in the spring of 2017, Hawk embarked on a 2,700-mile circumnavigation of the entire country of Cuba. Hawk was one of the first Americans to travel alone without any restrictions and with unlimited access to all areas. Riding in a 1953 Chevrolet for two weeks, he fell in love with this unique country within hours of his arrival. “The visual stimulation that I experienced from dawn to dusk was truly exhilarating. I have never seen such a perfect combination of beautiful light, color and the friendliest and most welcoming people in all of my travels. Explorers all have stories to tell. Mine is told through the lens of a camera. I am a visual explorer,” he said.

Hawk started his journey in the capital of Havana where the day-to-day street life and architecture was his main focus. He then made his way to the rural Vinales region which is world renowned for tobacco plantations. From there he continued to head east through the cities of Cinfuegos, Trinidad, Santa Clara, Camaguay and Santiago de Cuba as well as many villages in between. The stunning architecture, colorful cars from the 1950s, remote caves, environmental portraits of people from all walks of life, and dramatic landscapes are all covered in the presentation.

Hawk was there to shoot a documentary for magazines and will share his nonstop, day-to-day adventures, experiences, discoveries, and valuable lessons he learned on this incredibly spiritual journey. He will discuss his style, philosophy, and various techniques he uses when photographing subject matter. Equipment, lighting on location, environmental portraits, and travel tips on planning a trip to Cuba will all be covered.

For the past 30 years, Hawk has explored some of the most remote and isolated places in the world telling stories with his camera. He is a photographer, travel writer, lecturer, and explorer whose articles and photographs often appear in numerous national magazines and publications worldwide. He is a member of the Explorers Club, a fellow of the Royal Geographical Society and member of the Professional Photographers Association.

Hawk is the author of five published photography books: Distant Journeys consists of 150 color images from the Arctic, the Andes, Patagonia, Antarctica, Bhutan, New Zealand. He is the former host and producer of the television show, The Unconventional Traveler. For more information on Daryl Hawk visit darylhawk.com.

Register at the library for Hawk’s Cuba program or online at marktwainlibrary.org, or by phone at 203-938-2545.