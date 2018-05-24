Phillips arrest warrant: Weapons found in hidden room

The venue for the case involving former Weston Police Commissioner Richard “Rick” Phillips is being moved from state Superior Court in Norwalk to state Superior Court in Stamford. The transfer was made during a hearing in Norwalk on Wednesday, May 23.

Phillips, 56, was arrested on May 7 and charged with 15 counts of illegally possessing assault weapons, 90 counts of possessing a large-capacity magazine, five counts of possession of a silencer, unsafe storage of a firearm, and interfering with an officer.

Phillips has not yet entered a plea and is free in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

The initial investigation into Phillips originated as a 911 domestic dispute call to Weston Police on March 30. Phillips was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after police received a phone call from a person at Phillips’ home who said he had thrown a gun at her during an argument.

Police initially uncovered three guns at the residence, an unloaded .22-caliber Ruger Mark IV pistol, a .22-caliber Remington rifle, and an antique muzzleloader rifle, along with ammunition in plain sight.

According to the arrest warrant, Phillips said at the time there were no further weapons in the home. However, a woman at the residence directed police to a bookcase in the study which when pressed revealed a hidden room and staircase, where officers say they found 106 firearms, 90 high-capacity magazines, five homemade silencers, and a large quantity of ammunition.

Of the firearms recovered, police say 15 were illegal under the state’s assault weapons ban.

A records check done by police shows Phillips has 34 guns and no high-capacity magazines registered in his name.

A financier by profession, Phillips is a former member of the Weston Police Commission, and served as its chairman for seven years until 2013.