Petitions could force election for selectman’s seat

An Easton resident is collecting petition signatures in an attempt to require a special election to fill the selectman’s seat that opened up with the resignation of Republican Carolyn Colangelo.

The Board of Selectmen (BOS) appointed Kristi Sogofsky, also a Republican, to the selectman’s position on June 1. However, state law allows anyone to collect the signatures of 5% of registered voters to force a special election to fill the seat after the appointment takes place.

Ira M. Kaplan, a Democrat, hopes to gather the required 274 signatures. He has shared petitions — the forms have been approved by Town Clerk Christine Halloran — with other people to help him with the task.

Kaplan said when he heard about Colangelo’s resignation, he looked into the process and learned a special election was possible. “Given that we’re having elections in November, why wouldn’t the offer be made to do by election rather than appointment,” he said.

Kaplan is an Easton Democratic Town Committee member, and said party members are particularly engaged due to what’s happening at the national level. “The Democrats are re-energized,” he said. “We shouldn’t accept something being thrust upon us. We should make this a two-party town again.”

If the petition drive is successful, the Democratic and Republican town committees would nominate candidates for a special election and all voters in town would decide who would be the new selectman.

A special election would take place within 150 days of when the petitions are turned in, and could be combined with the regular November election.

Kaplan said while his original intention wasn’t to be a candidate, he hasn’t found a Democrat interested in running so far and would probably run for selectman himself. “There’s a good chance but it’s not a done deal,” he said.

At the June 1 Board of Selectman meeting in which Sogofsky was appointed the new selectman, the vote was not unanimous. With Colangelo no longer on the board, only Republican First Selectman Adam Dunsby and Democratic Selectman Robert Lessler were able to vote on the appointment.

Dunsby voted for Sogofsky while Lessler abstained by voting present.

Dunsby based his vote on a legal opinion by law firm Berchem Moses, which handles most legal matters for the town. According to the opinion, state statute 9-222 calls for the Board of Selectman to make the appointment within 30 days. If that doesn’t happen, local elective officers from the same political party make the appointment.

After either of those steps take place, any town resident can collect the signatures of 5% of registered voters within 15 days to force a special election.

“Section 9-222 is the governing statute,” states the Berchem Moses legal opinion. Easton does not have a town charter, or a town ordinance covering this situation, so state law dictates what should happen.

“It’s very clear,” said Dunsby, who said 9-222 “is basically written for the exact situation we found ourselves in — a member of the BOS resigning — and it spells out all the steps and the timeline.”

Dunsby said the statute also allows for a special election by petition. “It spells out the steps for that,” he said.

Lessler said he abstained because he thinks two state statutes apply to the situation — one dealing specifically with BOS vacancies, 9-222, but another that covers vacancies in municipal office, 9-164.

The latter calls for a special election to be called by the Board of Selectmen or by the petition signatures of 20 registered voters. Lessler said Kaplan had submitted a petition with more than 20 signatures to the town clerk before the Board of Selectman voted to fill the vacant position.

“An argument can be made that on June 1 when we made the appointment, we didn’t have the authority to act because a petition had already been filed calling for a special election,” Lessler said.

Town Clerk Halloran said Kaplan now is working with an approved petition form. She said while he had turned in 25 signatures earlier, they were on a form he’d created on his own.

Halloran said this kind of a possible special election is new to her and she therefore sought legal advice on how to proceed once approached by Kaplan.

“Now I’m just waiting,” she said of when Kaplan potentially turns in the petition forms with signatures. Her office then would have to verify those signing the petitions are registered Easton voters.