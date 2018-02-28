PBS host speaks to Weston Kiwanis Club

Jim Knox, writer and host of PBS television’s Wild Zoofari, will be speaking to the Kiwanis Club of Weston.

Knox is a wildlife expert and currently the curator of education at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, where he directs education and wildlife conservation programs. He has appeared on Animal Planet and served as an on-camera wildlife expert for The Today Show, The CBS Early Show and Fox News. He has also been featured in The New York Times and has served as a wildlife consultant for Men’s Journal Magazine.

The Kiwanis meeting will take place Saturday, March 3, at Norfield Parish Hall, 64 Norfield Road, Weston. Breakfast will be served at 8 a.m., followed by Knox’s talk at 8:30. Members of the public are welcome to attend.

The Kiwanis Club of Weston is a volunteer organization dedicated to serving the needs of children through community service and philanthropic activities. For more information and to learn how to join Kiwanis, visit westonkiwanis.org.