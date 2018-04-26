Paving and street sweeping starts in Redding next week

The Redding Highway Department will start resurfacing and paving Giles Hill Road the week of April 30. According to an announcement by the town of Redding, this will take approximately two weeks.

Residents should expect delays and road closures. Residents who live within the work zone will be able to access their property while the reconstruction is in progress; all others are urged to take alternate routes.

These dates are subject to change due to weather.

The highway department will also begin townwide road sweeping on Monday, April 30. This will take approximately two weeks to complete