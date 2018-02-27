Parent support group is starting



Feel like you have no one to talk with about your child’s challenging behavior? You are not alone.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Child and Adolescent Network (CAN) support group is for parents of children with behavioral, emotional and mental health issues. The meeting is free, confidential, safe, and led by trained and certified volunteer facilitators who themselves have had personal experiences raising children with these concerns. Parents come from Redding, Weston, Easton, and towns in the surrounding area.

The next meeting is Monday, March 26, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at G&B Cultural Center, 49 New Street, Wilton. For more information, contact Beth at 203-984-0123 or [email protected].