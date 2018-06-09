Parent support group is starting

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Child and Adolescent Network (CAN) Support Group is starting a support group for parents of children (age 18 and under ) with behavioral, emotional and mental health issues.

These groups are free, confidential, safe and led by trained and certified volunteer facilitators who themselves have had personal experiences raising children with these concerns.

The Wilton-based support group is open to residents of Easton, Redding and Weston and meets on the fourth Monday of every month.

The next meeting is Monday, June 18 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the G & B Cultural Center, 49 New Street in Wilton. For more information call Beth at 203-984-0123.