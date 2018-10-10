Paper Shredding Day is this Saturday in Redding

Redding’s Paper Shredding Day for residents is set for Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Recycling Center at 84 Hopewell Woods Road from 9 a.m. to noon.

The shred day is open to all Redding residents — no businesses or in-home offices. Residents must have proof of residency.

Residents can bring old papers, receipts, bank statements, tax returns, checks, paper medical records (no X-rays) and more. There is a limit of five file boxes or equivalent per shred day. Staples and paperclips are allowed, but remove binder clips and file hangers. Residents should be prepared to wait up to 10 minutes in line.