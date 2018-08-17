Pancake breakfast, pickling class at Lachat

Refrigerator pickling class

There will be a refrigerator pickling class at Lachat Town Farm in Weston on Saturday, Aug. 18, from 10 to 11 a.m. This is a way to use your summer garden harvest by pickling vegetables. The class will sample a variety of pickled vegetables, discuss the ins and outs of the process and you will make your own jar of pickles to take home with your packet of tried and true recipes. Class size is limited to 15 and pre-registration is required.

Pancake breakfast and magic show

On Sunday, Aug. 19, from 10 a.m. to noon, there will be a magic show for kids of all ages featuring comedy magician Danny Diamond, and a pancake breakfast.

Go to lachattownfarm.org to register for these programs. Lachat Town Farm is located at 106 Godfrey Road West, Weston.