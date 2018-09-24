Paddle Tournament in Weston to benefit Adam’s House

Adam’s House invites the public to the third annual Ladies Healing Hearts Paddle Tournament starting at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 28, at area clubs. Proceeds benefit Adam’s House, a nonprofit center in Shelton that provides free educational and support programs to Connecticut children and families struggling to cope with grief.

Thirty-two teams will compete in the women’s-only paddle tournament held at multiple locations from 8:30 a.m. until about 2 p.m. Aspetuck Valley Country Club at 67 Old Redding Road in Weston will host the event’s luncheon, semi-finals and championship game, but players also will paddle for a cause at Patterson Country Club in Fairfield, Weston Field Club, and Wilton YMCA.

“The Healing Hearts Paddle Tournament has been enormously popular, drawing competitive players and supporters, who enjoy a great day of play, plus lunch and a chance to win prizes, including tickets for the upcoming Jets-Patriots game,” said Adam’s House Founder and Executive Director Allison Wysota. The winner will go home with three tickets to the Nov. 25 Jets-Patriots game, plus parking.

JoyRide Cycling & Fitness classes and spa massage treatments also will be raffled off at the event’s luncheon.

The cost is $200 per team and tournament players are guaranteed three matches (weather permitting). To register online, go to bit.ly/adamshousect_2018paddle.

For more information, contact Anne Santa-Maria at [email protected]