Opioid program held in Easton

Easton EMS and the Easton Police Department offered training to the public to prevent the potentially fatal effects of an opioid overdose On Thursday, May 10. The program was presented by Ellen Brczovsky LCSW, Director of Community Relations at Silver Hill Hospital, New Canaan.

The free course provided the first 20 registrants with a free narcan kit. A pharmacist was on site to help with the process of obtaining narcan through insurance.

Narcan is the brand name for naloxone which temporarily blocks the potentially fatal effects of opioid overdose. The drug has little to no effect if opioids are not present in an individual’s system.