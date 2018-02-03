Operation Fuel receives grant to benefit Weston

Operation Fuel recently received the following donations from several Fairfield County Foundations for its energy assistance programs:

The Carl Marks Foundation Inc., of Wilton, has donated $6,000.

The Community Fund of Darien has awarded a grant of $2,500 to be used for energy assistance for residents of Darien, Stamford, and Norwalk.

The Elizabeth Raymond Ambler Trust, of Wilton, has awarded a grant of $2,500 for residents of Wilton, Westport, Norwalk and Weston.

Te Claire L. Helsing Foundation, of Stamford, has donated $2,500 for Stamford residents.

Operation Fuel is a statewide nonprofit organization that provides emergency energy assistance year-round to lower-income working families and individuals, the elderly, and disabled individuals who are in financial crisis. Individuals who need energy assistance should call 211.For more information on Operation Fuel or to make a donation, go to www.operationfuel.org.