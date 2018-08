Tuesday evening marked the first night of the 77th annual Easton Fireman’s Carnival — and it looked like the whole town came out to it.

Several hundred people went on rides, played games and ate all different kinds of food at the event, which will run through Saturday, Aug. 4.

Games and bingo are open from 6:30 to 11 p.m. and rides are open from 6 to 11 p.m.

Free parking is available at Helen Keller Middle School, 260 Sport Hill Road, with a free shuttle bus to the carnival.