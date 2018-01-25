Once on This Island JR. plays in Weston

Weston Middle School’s Theater Group, Short Wharf, is performing Once on This Island JR. in the Weston High School auditorium at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 26, and 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27, and Sunday, Jan. 28.

Through non-stop song and dance, this full-hearted musical tells the story of Ti Moune, a peasant girl who rescues and falls in love with Daniel, a wealthy boy from the other side of her island.

Tickets are $7 for students, $10 for adults, and may be purchased online at whscompany.com. Tickets will also be available at the door.

The cast for Once on This Island JR. includes Brian Lombardi, Paige Cobrin, Dylan Delaney, Arcadia Kittelson, Gigi Kins, Audrey Mbwa-Mboma, June Skodis, Marlena Ascher, Maddy Revzon, Riley Dize, Nivedita Morris, Bert Burns-Min, Kennedy Boehme, Aidan McCarthy, Alyssa Pignataro, Natasha Jain, Melissa Lawlor, Makenzie Lehman, Casey Lerner, David Mandujano, Regan Miller, Samantha Muller, Myles Shanley, Maria Skiedziel, Bailey Solomon, Harrison Solomon, Emelia Bailey, Sabrina Cappella, Stephanie Field, Grace Forte, Gigi Kins, Emma Seoane, Josie Smith, Sofia Zharyy, Tyler Lisbon, Lindsay Gare, Natasha Jain, Regan Miller, and Lilliana Sperry.