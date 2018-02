Alison Wachstein spotted a bobcat near her home in Weston taking down a deer in the woods.

Over the course of three days, the bobcat was seen guarding and eating its kill in rain and snow until turkey vultures and hawks came by to finish it off. One of the bobcat’s eyes was cloudy, most likely injured.

Wachstein said in the 38 years her family has lived in Weston, she has spotted foxes and deer, but this was her first bobcat sighting.