Olympic champion races in Redding

Olympic champion Joan Benoit Samuelson traveled to Redding from her home in Maine Sunday, May 6, to run in the seventh annual Run for the Cows road race.

She ran a half marathon with a time of 1 hour, 34 minutes and 46 seconds, coming in 21st overall.

Samuelson, 60, was in the Redding area all weekend, staying with friends. At the race, she spoke with many of the runners and spectators, and also gave out age group awards.

She also helped lead the Piglet Prance, one of the three children’s races that took place at the farm.

The adult races — a half marathon and a seven-miler — began and ended at New Pond Farm Education Center.

Race winners

Half marathon: Piotr Kostyk, 1:22.45; Kendall Lyons, 1:27.47

7-miler: David Hambleton, 44:59; Florence Chretien, 49:12

The races had the largest turnout to date, with 1,350 runners combined, according to Redding resident John McCleary, race director and founder.

More than 125 volunteers helped at the race. Planning for it started in November. All proceeds went to New Pond Farm.

Runners ran along a scenic country road and passed a horse farm, a waterfall, a railroad bridge, wetlands, streams, lakes, and a historic schoolhouse built in 1789.

Joan Benoit Samuelson

Samuelson won the Boston Marathon in 1979, setting an American and course record. She won Boston again in 1983, breaking the world record. In 1984, she won the gold medal in the first women’s marathon at the Los Angeles Olympics. In 1985, she won the Chicago Marathon with an American record time of 2:21.21.

“There are a lot of driving forces behind women’s running, but nobody more important than Joan,” McCleary said. “When Joan won the first women’s marathon, only 5% of the participants in the average marathon were women. Now, 56% of marathon finishers are women.”

Sixty-five percent of McCleary’s races are made up of women, he said.

Aside from the Redding road races, which sell out in less than an hour, McCleary also directs the Redding Rock’n Roots 9K and one-mile Fun Run on June 30 and the Great Turkey Escape on Thanksgiving.

All of McCleary’s races are 100% not-for-profit — proceeds go toward a variety of organizations in Redding, including the Redding Historical Society, the Redding Elementary School PTA and Fans of Putnam Park.

“We raise over $70,000 a year, all for Redding charities,” McCleary said.

Bethel resident Jeannine Fagan, who ran the half marathon, said it’s a “beautiful course.”

Her favorite parts are “along the river and “the part that goes through Topstone Park.”

Fagan added it was her fifth time participating in the race.

Heidi Marcus of Ridgefield said she thought the course was tough because of the hills.

“There is nothing like knowing you have 15 hills ahead of you,” she said, adding she enjoyed the “funny” signs.

“I was always disappointed when I went up what I thought was a hill but it didn’t count as one of the 15,” Marcus chuckled. “It felt like 20 climbs.”

“Its timing on the race calendar makes it the perfect race to test yourself on a challenging course early in the season,” said Brookfield resident Glen McCabe, who has run the Redding cow race three times.

McCabe also got the chance to speak with Samuelson, who told him she had knee surgery last fall and “is working her way back, hoping to run the Chicago Marathon.”

Ridgefield resident Kathy McGroddy-Goetz, a spectator, said she was thrilled to meet her running idol.

“I told her I was a D3 college runner when she was in the Olympics and that I had continued to be inspired by her,” McGroddy-Goetz said. “She told me she had stayed overnight in Ridgefield the night before the race and thought it was a nice town.”

Shelton resident Janet Voelpert called Samuelson a “legend.”

“She was sweet to be here — very humble for her being the legend that she is,” Voelpert said.

Running champion Bill Rodgers was the special guest at the Redding road races over the past few years, McCleary said.

“Bill is the best American male runner of all time,” McCleary said. “So this time I wanted to have the best female American runner of all time here.”