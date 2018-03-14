Olga B. Selleck, 93, Redding environmental activist

Olga Betty Selleck, 93, of Redding, died peacefully March 11, 2018 at the Regional Hospice in Danbury.

Ollie was a dynamic citizen-activist, lifelong advocate for peace and justice and dedicated member of Redding’s land preservation initiative and the first female member and then Chair of the Redding Conservation Commission, as well as Redding Grants Administrator. She was an early member of the Redding League of Women Voters, Citizen’s Action Council, an active member of the Democratic Town Committee, and Clerk for the CT General Assembly’s Environment Committee.

Ollie was born December 27, 1924 in Paris, France, the daughter of Austin and Julia Manko of Bridgeport CT. A Russian immigrant and skilled electrical engineer, Austin worked on a US government munitions contract but was deported to Russia in 1921, wrongly accused of being an enemy of the US during the first Red Scare — “the Palmer Raids.” Ollie’s parents endured a saga of being refugees in post WWII Europe, until 1927 when the family emigrated to Mexico. Ollie and her two brothers, Austin and Harold, returned with their mother in 1933 to Bridgeport and each graduated from Warren Harding High School in Bridgeport. Her father was never allowed to return to the US.

Ollie married Lincoln C. Selleck of Nichols, CT in 1952; they lived in Westport CT and in 1960 with their 3 children they moved to a modern “Techbilt” house in West Redding CT, where Ollie lived for the remainder of her years.

A devoted daughter, mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend, Ollie was passionate about close friends and family ties. She loved to travel and experience different cultures in Europe, the British Isles and Central America. She was an avid theatergoer and participant in numerous book clubs and French classes.

Ollie was predeceased by her beloved husband in November 1994 and is survived by her son Thomas Selleck of Fairfield, Iowa and his son Girindra Selleck; her daughter Laura Selleck and husband Bill Hill of Redding, CT and their son Lincoln Hill; her daughter Susan Selleck and husband Saul Cornell of Redding, CT and their daughters, Emma Cornell and Julia Cornell.

A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 11 a.m., at New Pond Farm Education Center, 101 Marchant Road, Redding, CT.

If friends wish, donations in her name can be made to the Redding Land Trust: http://reddingctlandtrust.org/giving/.