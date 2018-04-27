Officials say most Redding train horn noise complaints are unfounded

The majority of train horn noise complaints at the Long Ridge and Topstone railroad crossings in Redding were found to involve incidents that did not to violate regulations, according to John Kesich, senior vice president of operations of the Metro-North commuter railroad.

Kesich was one of the speakers at the recent forum on train horn noise and safety held at Redding Town Hall. This was a follow-up to the Aug. 9 forum on the same topic.

Many of those in attendance at the meeting live or work near the West Redding train station on the Danbury branch line of the New Haven Metro-North Railroad.

Aside from Kesich, others who spoke at the two-hour-long meeting were James Redeker, commissioner of the state of Connecticut Department of Transportation; Lou Frangella, crossing/trespasser regional manager of the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA); and Stephen Curley, supervising rail officer of the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

Of the 30-plus complaints of train horn abuse over the past year, the majority of cases of train horn use were found to have been in compliance with federal railroad regulations, Redeker said.

Each complaint was followed up routinely, promptly and thoroughly, he added.

The Federal Railroad Administration is the governing body that’s charged with ensuring safe railroad operations throughout the nation.

There is an FRA requirement for all railroads to have an operational and test plan that requires railroad management to go out and monitor compliance with operating rules, according to Redeker.

“I was personally involved in every single review that came out of the town of Redding,” he said, adding that he spoke to the road foreman, reviewed the complaints, and provided the responses to Curley.

Horn blowing regulations

The FRA regulation for horn blowing allows a range of 15 to 25 seconds.

“So that’s 20 seconds of horn blowing for any train approaching the crossing,” Redeker said.

He said the majority of complaints of the horn blowing duration being out of tolerance involved instances that were within three to five seconds over the limit.

“This is nothing that I would consider an egregious failure,” he said.

However, there were two or three instances where an engineer refused to follow the protocol. Those employees were consequently reprimanded.

Redeker reiterated that the FRA considers horn blowing important when trains are approaching.

“The horn on a locomotive, just like the horn on your car, is a safety warning device,” he said. “The FRA establishes those levels to basically be able to wake up the dead or almost dead so that a train does not kill them.”

“When you’re traveling in a vehicle with your windows closed and the radio blasting and you’re talking to the folks in a car, singing a song, if the locomotive horn isn’t extremely loud, you will not notice it, and usually when the horn is blown you have a very short time to react,” Redeker said. “So the blowing of the horn is done for safety reasons.”

Redding resident Suzie Rooney suggested that if people don’t like the noise of the train horn, they should relocate.

“I have lived in the same house for almost 20 years. I can see the train from my back yard,” she said. “The train tracks did not all of a sudden come through where you live. I chose my location of my home. If you don’t like the noise, then you can move.”

Frangella warned residents about red lights on a crossing.

“When those red lights activate on the crossing, they’re not caution lights,” he said. “As soon as they start flashing, the driver is supposed to stop. It’s not that they have a chance to race under the gate so the gate comes down.”

Quiet zones

A quiet zone is a section of a rail line at least one-half mile in length that contains one or more consecutive public highway-rail grade crossings at which locomotive horns are not routinely sounded when trains are approaching at the crossings.

Equipment such as automatic gates and flashing lights are required to establish a quiet zone. The municipality requesting the quiet zone must finance the installation of the additional safety measures.

First Selectman Julia Pemberton explained there’s a liability issue with regard to installing quiet zones.

“These train tracks are at ground level. There are no barriers to keep people from trespassing,” she said. “As we know, people will walk along the tracks, people will cross the track.”

She said that having not looked at all the quiet zones, “I’m not prepared to say that it’s a good idea to put a quiet zone in there.”

Pemberton added while she would be open to looking at diagnostics, she is not going to put people at risk.

“I don’t want anyone to die over this,” she said, adamantly.

Residents still upset

After the meeting, West Redding resident Kristin Mauck said she was not happy with the conclusions that were made.

“The committee of us — those affected in West Redding and Ridgefield by the Metro-North horn abuse — were presented with a lot of data and feedback,” she said. “Yet all in all, we still will have the noise issues.”

Mauck added that while the committee is in favor of trains as the main source of commuting to New York, “I am disappointed, yet not surprised, at the lack of finding solutions together,” she said. “We collected so, so much data, did studies, and wrote our state representatives. I’m sad that a well-researched plea for establishing quiet zones at the Topstone and Long Ridge crossings has not moved forward. There is funding out there and maybe rainy day funds.”

Mauck said while only about 30 complaints were called in, horn abuse actually occurred much more frequently. “The noise issues were nearly daily and every Sunday — we just didn’t bother to call every single time, as it seemed it would pester them.”

Dottie DeLuca, owner of Fleur de Lis Antiques and Design and a West Redding resident, said the West Redding business district is glad to know the Connecticut Department of Transportation and Metro-North Railroad admitted the black box recordings showed horn violations.

However, she said, the committee was just hoping for some relief in the decibel level.

“Unfortunately, this isn’t just a local issue. It is a national problem since the Federal Railroad Administration raised the train horn decibel level to 110. There are hundreds of petitions and lawsuits across this country regarding problems of train horn noise pollution. There should be some compromise to lowering the decibel level even just the slightest, to 96.”

DeLuca said as the residential and business population continues to grow near the tracks and the train services increase, “proactive measures need to be taken nationwide. We need to co-exist, and a simple compromise of lowering the decibel level is all that is needed.”