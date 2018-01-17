Obstacles complicate Easton bridge replacement

The lack of a sidewalk on a proposed replacement bridge and whether its extended length and guardrail might block access to existing trails raised concerns among several Easton Planning and Zoning Commission members during a recent hearing.

The comments focused on the South Park Avenue bridge over the Mill River near Riverside Lane, which now is limited to one lane because of structural concerns. The town plans to replace the bridge, built in 1947, next summer.

Commission member Ross Ogden pointed out that people — primarily fishermen — walk across the bridge, and also access an Aspetuck Land Trust fishing preserve and town open space near the bridge. He worried trail access might be cut off by the longer bridge and guardrail.

“I’d have a safety concern about it,” said Ogden, noting a longer bridge means people will be on the bridge longer to walk across it. Ogden said he now crosses the bridge on foot, sometimes having to run to get across quickly due to the lack of a sidewalk.

Alternate Justin Giorlando said a sidewalk should have been considered when the new bridge was designed, pointing out the structure could last up to 75 to 100 years.

Town Engineer Ed Nagy questioned if a sidewalk was necessary because the road to the south is narrow and curvy, making it a dangerous place to walk. He said another bridge over the Mill River was redone with a sidewalk and “I’ve never seen anyone on it.”

Nagy, who is also public works director, said sidewalks must be maintained and can cause snow removal issues.

Based on the proposed design, the new bridge will be 30 feet wide and 47 feet long. The current bridge is 24 feet wide and 28 feet long. The longer length should increase water flow underneath the structure.

In the absence of a sidewalk, Ogden — stressing he wasn’t asking for the bridge to be redesigned — suggested that white stripes be painted on the bridge to signify where the traffic lanes end, designating an area for pedestrians and bicyclists. Nagy said that was feasible.

Giorlando asked whether the wide opening below the bridge could lead to flooding problems downstream.

Chairman Robert Maquat said he has faith in Nagy and the outside engineer hired to design the new bridge to handle these issues. “We’re not supposed to do the engineering, technically,” he said.

But Maquat said that vehicle and pedestrian concerns should be priorities, and the public hearing was kept open so Nagy could consult with the engineering firm to see if any adjustments could be made in the design to address the issues raised.

The Mill River is classified as a Class 1 Wild Trout Management Area in the vicinity, and is a popular fishing area. The new bridge is expected to be built this summer and early fall, when the river is low and there would be less impact on fish. The bridge project has received a wetlands permit.

During construction, vehicles will be detoured around the bridge location on High Ridge Road, Ferndale Drive and Tersana Drive.

According to a letter by Easton police Chief Tim Shaw, Easton police will step up enforcement activity along the detour roads, “based on complaints from residents on the detour route.” The bridge had been temporarily closed a few years ago when the structural problems were first discovered.

A second South Park Avenue bridge over the Mill River, slightly north between Bucks Hill Road and Marich Drive, also needs to be replaced. That should take place in 2019 and include a sidewalk because of the project’s funding source requirements and the road being wider in this area.