Obituary: Thomas Merrigan Collins, 92, of Weston

Thomas Merrigan Collins of Weston, CT passed peacefully on February 21, 2018. He was 92. Tom was a devout Roman Catholic, World War II veteran and beloved family man.

At 17, Tom was accepted to the US Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point. As a young cadet, he was sent to war where few assignments were more perilous than serving as a Merchant Marine. Tom served in Okinawa and Normandy and is credited with saving his fellow marines against an oncoming kamikaze pilot. He was a hero.

Tom returned to the USMMA where he graduated in 1946 before earning his MBA from Wharton. He joined the Navy Reserve, serving as Lieutenant for 10 years.

Tom married his sweetheart and settled in Weston where he was on the Republican Town Committee and was Selectman from 1971-73. He was a member of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers and founded his own company, Collins Marketing. After retirement, he was Commander of the US VFW for Weston, Wilton and Redding for 7 years.

Tom is survived as cherished father of Peter Collins and Kathryn Prendergast, their spouses Denise and Michael, and grandfather of Thomas, Michael and Aidan. His beloved predeceased wife, Ann Servey Collins and son, Thomas Collins, meet him at his Heavenly home.

