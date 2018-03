Stephen Robinson, 58, of Redding, Ct., passed away at his home on Sunday March 4, 2018.

A memorial mass service to celebrate Stephen’s life will be held at 10 AM, on Saturday, March 17, at St. Mary’s Church, 55 Catoonah Rd, Ridgefield, Ct.

He is survived by son Michael & daughter-in-law Kristina of Ridgefield, & former wife Debbie of Fairfield, CT.