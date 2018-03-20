Obituary: Siv Lillian Johnson, 87, formerly of Redding

Siv Lillian Johnson, 87, died peacefully March 12th at home in Barnet, VT surrounded by family. She was the wife of the late Donald I. Johnson and resided in Redding for 60 years prior to her move to Vermont.

Born March 5, 1931 in Göteborg, Sweden, she came to this country as a child and grew up in various towns in Westchester County, NY.

Lillian was the daughter of the late Martha and John Uldall. She graduated from Mount Pleasant High School and Mt. Sinai School of Nursing in 1953.

Lillian was an avid reader, a bird and animal enthusiast, and devoted to her church, Bethlehem Lutheran in Georgetown. She was a wonderful baker and enjoyed sharing her cakes with her friends, neighbors and her fellow parishioners.

Lillian is survived by her sons, Keith of Danbury, Steven and wife Becki of New Fairfield; a daughter Lynn Kelley and husband Peter of Barnet, Vermont; four grandsons, Aaron (Priscila), Ryan (Theresa), Kyle (Nadia), Rory Thibault (Johanna); and great-grandsons, Jayden; River and Cody Thibault and great-granddaughters Ava Lilly and Kamila Rose.

A memorial service will be held in the spring. Donations in her name may be made to the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 94, Georgetown, CT 06829 or to an animal welfare organization of your choice.