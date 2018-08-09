Obituary: Roger Core, 84, formerly of Weston

Roger Core, 84, of Granville, Ohio, formerly of Weston, CT, passed away Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at his home.

Born in 1934, in Santa Barbara, CA, Roger attended the University of Michigan where he earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts before pursuing a career as an art director at New York city-based ad agencies and owner of an ad agency in Weston.

Roger was a renowned artist and professional photographer whose work was exhibited in galleries along the East Coast; his specialty was in “image transfers” of photographic negatives to specialty papers. In his retirement, Roger became an author and published two books, Pony Bay, a historical novel about a Nez Perce native American girl escaping persecution into Canada, and The Santa Cruz Artist, a novel about an art heist in Spain.

While residing in Weston, CT, for over 30 years, Roger was very involved in volunteer community activities, such as being a member and past president of the Weston Historical Society, Weston chapter of Kiwanis, and the Weston Warm-Up Fund. In 1996, he was voted ‘Citizen of the Year’ and in the same year was selected by Weston residents to represent the town in carrying the Olympic torch as it passed through Southern Connecticut on its way to Atlanta for the 1996 Summer Games.

A kind, giving, gregarious individual, Roger lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed traveling, making new friends along the way, gardening, and reading about history. Most of all, Roger treasured spending time with his family. His imagination, artistic flare, and sense of humor certainly touched the lives of family and friends who had the privilege of knowing Roger.

Preceded in death by his parents, L.B. Core and Frances Kimberlin, and his stepfather, John I. Kimberlin (USAF), Roger is survived by his wife of 62 years, Eloise “Ellie” Core; children, Kimanne Lee Core of Derby, CT, Jeffrey Roger Core of Grandview Heights, David Louis (Melinda) Core of Manassas, VA, Steven Edward (Teresa) Core of Redondo Beach, CA, and Anthony (Mila) Core of Granville; grandchildren, Caroline Smith of Summerville, MA, and Kristen Smith of Hoboken, NJ; Rebecca, Lydia, Daniel, and Isaiah Core all of Manassas, VA; and Michael Core of Granville; and twin sisters, Dottie Ritner and Debbie Donovan of Oregon.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com.