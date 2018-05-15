Obituary: Robert R. Baumbach, 93, of Redding

Robert Reinhold Baumbach, age 93, of Redding, CT, died Monday, May 14, 2018 at Ridge Crest at Meadow Ridge, Redding, CT. He was the husband of Helen Rita (Boehm) Baumbach with whom he would have celebrated his 71st wedding anniversary June 14th of this year. Helen and Bob have lived in Redding over 55 years.

He was born, November 22, 1924 in Reedsburg, WI, son of the late August A. and Emma L. (Friede) Baumbach. He served as a First Lieutenant in the Army Air Corps in the 31st Bomb Squadron, 5th Bomb Group (H) 13th Air Force during WWII. He flew dozens of combat missions as a B-24 pilot in the Pacific Theatre.

In addition to his wife, Helen, he is survived by his cherished family: His children Bill (Gail) of Hopewell, NJ, Susan (Tom) of Waterford, CT, Amy (Russ Bailas) of Easton, CT, Mitzi (Marian) (Scott) of Chatham, MA, John of Pittsfield, MA, and 13 wonderful grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren with another one the way.

Bob graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1947 with a bachelor’s degree in economics. After moving from Madison, WI, he was the co-owner and operator of the family business, the RA Boehm Co of Bethel, CT from 1959-1978 when he retired. He was a lifelong supporter and member of the Redding Country Club where he enjoyed many rounds of golf and bridge with his friends, and social activities with Helen.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Disabled American Veterans, DAV, VA Medical Center, P. O. Box 310909, Newington, CT 06131-0909 https://www.dav.org, or the West Haven VA Volunteer Services, VA Healthcare Services, 950 Campbell Ave., #135, West Haven, CT 06516.

The entire Baumbach family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at YNHH floor 7-7 and the staff of Ridge Crest at Meadow Ridge for their kindness and compassionate care.

The family will receive friends at the Bethel Funeral Home, 215 Greenwood Ave., Bethel, on Thursday, May 17th from 6:00 to 8:00.

The funeral will be held at Christ Church Parish, 59 Church Rd., Easton, CT, on Friday, May 18th at 11:00 AM.

Burial in the Redding Ridge Cemetery, Redding, CT will be private.

