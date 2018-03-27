Obituary: Robert B. Starrett, formerly of Redding

Robert B. Starrett, born May 28, 1936 to Dr. Jay E. Starrett and Dorothee Barton Starrett in Stamford, Ct. Bob, formerly of Redding, Ct., passed away at his home in La Quinta, Ca. after a long, well fought battle with cancer.

After a wonderful childhood in Newton Mass., Bob graduated with a degree in aeronautical engineering from Georgia Tech. in Atlanta. His first job brought him back to Ct. to Sikorsky Helicopters in Stratford where he was part of a team that tested the new helicopters. Bob moved on to American Machine and Foundry Company, working on the Titan Missile program at Vandenberg Air Force Base in Lompoc, Ca. In early 1970 he founded Component Engineering Associates in Ct., a manufacturing representative firm where he made and kept hundreds of business friends over the years.

Bob just loved his work and the people he met every day. Bob loved to ski and sail but most of all he loved to travel with his wife Pamela, a journey that has taken them to over sixty countries in thirty five years of marriage.

He had a cadre of friends he loved dearly and was adamant in keeping in touch with them.

He leaves behind his daughter Suzanne T. Grigg, a son R. Jay Starrett. Grandchildren Tyler Jay, and Ashley Starrett and Kate and Grace Grigg, all of Redding, Ct.

A memorial will take place in summer, with interment in Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge, Mass.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Wounded Warrior Project, at woundedwarriorproject.org or your local food bank.