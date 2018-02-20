Obituary: Pamela L. Washchilla, 55, of Easton

Pamela L. Washchilla, age 55, of Easton, the loving wife and soulmate of Edward P. Washchilla for over forty years, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 15, 2018 surrounded by those she loved. Pam and Ed were high school sweethearts and both grew up in Fairfield.

In 1986, along with her husband, Pam created and grew a very successful boutique marketing firm, Fairfield Marketing Group. Pam was a full business partner with Ed and active in all phases of FMG’s success. She was responsible for creating seasonal marketing promotions, making sales presentations and leading special customer-focused projects while also overseeing all budgeting, accounting and finance issues.

She enjoyed fine dining, traveling, the warm weather, the ballet, going to concerts, going to NY Yankee & NY Giant games, listening to her favorite band, The Rolling Stones, and living her life to the fullest.

Pam was beautiful inside and out and was extremely generous to everyone she came in contact with. She loved to laugh and always had a smile on her face.

She was active in the philanthropic world supporting causes close to her heart such as The American Ballet Theater, The American Cancer Society, The Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, The Dana Farber Cancer Institute, The Easton Volunteer EMS, The Easton Volunteer Fire Department, The Easton Police Benevolent Association, Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge, Goodwill, Keep America Beautiful, Make-A-Wish, The March of Dimes, The Masuk Football Panthers, The Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Museum of Modern Art, The Museum of Natural History, The New York Botanical Gardens, The Roman Catholic Diocese of Bridgeport, The Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital, The Salvation Army, The Smithsonian, The Special Olympics, The Steamship Historical Society of America, The Whitney Museum, The United Way, just to name a few.

She was an active member in a multitude of business and personal membership organizations including The American Booksellers Association, The Better Business Bureau, The Bridgeport Regional Business Council, The Direct Marketing Association, The Direct Marketing Club of New York, The Hudson Valley Direct Marketing Club, The Palm 837 Club, The Porsche Club of America and The Yankees Fan Universe.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a lifelong circle of friends; close nephews and nieces; her father, her brother and her sister. She was predeceased by her mother, Marjorie and her brother, Robert.

Pam will be missed by all.

All services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, P.O. Box 5028, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5028 (www.mskcc.org) or Goodwill of Western & Northern Connecticut, 165 Ocean Terrace, Bridgeport, CT 06605 (www.gwct.org/donate).

To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com.