Obituary: Norman Tanen, 84, of Redding

Norman Tanen, of 60 Newtown Turnpike, Redding, died peacefully at home on May 2, 2018 from complications of cancer and Parkinson’s Disease.

Norman, age 84, was a resident of Redding for 24 years, moving here from Manhattan, NY with his wife, Ilene, and two sons, Lucas and Dustin.

Norman spent his years in Redding retired, contributing to community activities. He was a Board Member of The Mark Twain Library, a founding member of The Georgetown Village Restoration Committee, two-time President of the Farview Farm Association, as well as a confirmation teacher at Temple B’nai Chaim. Norman also loved reliving his years playing basketball by coaching his sons’ youth basketball teams.

Norman brought his unceasing creativity and personal passions to everything he did. He created “The Wit and Wisdom Scholarship” to honor maverick, creative Joel Barlow High School juniors and seniors, which he funded for the first several years.

He founded the Chili Cook-Off for the Georgetown Day festivals, bringing local chefs and judges together for a fun, competitive outing.

Norman enthusiastically shared his talents after years as an art director, designing the wooden sign of The Mark Twain Library on Rt. 53, “Put the Town Back in Georgetown” t-shirts, years of Frog Frolic posters and countless other creative pursuits. He wrote three books about a retired Brooklyn cop solving crimes against the elderly in south Florida. The “Al the Cop” series were inspired by his father, a Brooklyn police officer.

Norman retired after a successful career in advertising working for some of the leading advertising agencies of their day, including Doyle Dane Bernbach, Wells Rich Greene, Backer & Spielvogel, among others, as well as running his own agency, Nardelli Tanen and later Tanen Advertising with his wife, Ilene.

While working in advertising, Norman also enjoyed an active volunteer life, including President of The One Club, the preeminent organization for advertising copywriters and art directors; Vice-President of The James Beard Foundation; member of Adnet, a social action advertising group; as well as starting The Coalition for the Homeless, fundraising and developing campaigns to help end the plight of homelessness in New York City. Decades before the running craze, Norman produced and directed a documentary about the Boston Marathon in the early 1970’s.

Norman, son of Leah and Alfred Tanen, grew up in Brooklyn, NY, was a graduate of Pratt Institute of New York, and served in the Army as a First Lieutenant.

Whereas most people only have one life, his family joked that Norman had two. He was fortunate enough to have two full marriages and families in his life — first with wife Suzanna, producing two sons, and then with Ilene, producing two more.

He is survived by his wife Ilene Cohn Tanen, Mark Tanen of Portchester, NY, Erik and Laurence Tanen of Seattle, WA, Lucas and Jamie Tanen of Chicago, IL, and Dustin and Iwona Tanen of Clovis, NM. He enjoyed his grandchildren Emma Tanen of Rochester, MN, Ben Tanen of Boston, MA, Roman Tanen of Seattle, WA, and Jonah and Avi Tanen of Chicago, IL. His first wife, Suzanna Solomon, predeceased him.

Special thanks and gratitude go to the staff of Visiting Angels, especially Joseph and Thelma for their unwavering attentive and thoughtful care, as well as to Rosa, Nolo, and Jenny.

For those wishing to honor his memory, donations can be made to The Wit and Wisdom Scholarship at marktwainlibrary.org/about-us/wit-and-wisdom.