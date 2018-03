Norma Joelson Hayman, 99, mother of Virginia Cohen of Redding, passed away on March 28, in Red Bank, NJ.

Born in Paterson, NJ, the daughter of Rae (Aronsohn) and “Doc” Joelson, MD, she graduated from Smith College in 1938. In 1942 she married Irving Robert Hayman, M.D, who predeceased her in May 1981.

She is survived by three children, seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.