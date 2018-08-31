Obituary: Nancy Jane Crute Fowski, 77, of Easton

Nancy Jane Crute Fowski of Easton, CT, and Biddeford, ME, succumbed to Alzheimer’s disease on July 9th, 2018 at the Seal Rock nursing facility in Saco, ME, at the age of 77.

She was born on November 26th, 1940 in Ridgefield, CT to Stanley and Margaret (Wehrle) Crute. She lived in New Haven, CT, attended Hamden Hall Country Day School and received her bachelor’s degree in German from Vassar College. In 1962 she married Walter Fowski and, after spending three years in California, they made a home in Easton, CT, where they raised three daughters and numerous pets.

In addition to being a devoted mother and supporting all her children’s activities, Nancy loved her pets and wildlife, singing in the choir of Christ’s Church, playing tennis, working on the Easton Conservation Commission and vacationing/living on the Maine coast for more than 25 years. But fabric art (knitting, crewel, needlepoint, cross stitch and especially quilting), was her passion; she served as a member and president of the Trumbull Piecemakers Quilting Guild where she was admired for her appliqué and hand quilting skills.

Nancy is predeceased by her sister Elizabeth Stephens Coleman. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, her daughters, Pamela Reilly, Amanda Fowski and Diana Theriault, and her granddaughter, Mackenzie Theriault. She will be sorely missed, never forgotten and forever loved.

Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home and Cremation 365 Main St, Saco are entrusted with her arrangements.