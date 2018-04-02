Obituary: Matthew L. Berry, 27, formerly of Redding

Matthew L. Berry, 27, of Alexandria, Virginia, formerly of Redding, Connecticut, passed away on March 29 after a valiant struggle with Evans Syndrome.

Matthew was born in New York on January 4, 1991. He was the proud and much loved son of Leonard and Patricia Berry of Port St. Lucie, Florida and Redding, Connecticut. Matt was the devoted brother of Christopher Berry of Northumberland, Pennsylvania. His grandparents include Leila Berry from York, Pennsylvania and Edward Dempsey from Rye, New York.

In addition, Matt leaves behind Uncle Chip Berry (wife Cathy) from Getzville, New York, Aunt Alicia McMahon (husband Dennis) from Boiling Springs, Pennsylvania, Aunt Maureen Moeller (husband Carl) from Indian Shores, Florida, Uncle Sean Dempsey (wife Cecelia), from Bethesda, Maryland, Uncle Brian Dempsey (wife Lisa) from Rye, New York and Uncle Terence Dempsey (wife Jacki) from Rye, New York.

His many cousins include Andrea Setser, Emily Rudroff, Jeffery McMahon, Kevin McMahon, Katie McMahon, Stephen Dempsey, Michael Moeller, Colleen Foster, Theodore Dempsey, Gregory Dempsey, Andrew Dempsey, Jeffery Dempsey and Lauren Dempsey.

He was predeceased by grandparents Millard Berry Jr. and Joan Dempsey.

Matt was referred to in his family as a gentle soul.

Matt was a 2009 graduate of Joel Barlow High School where he participated in among other programs Cross Country, Honors Choir, many various musical plays in which he had special roles, acapella, mock trial and the television recorded Challenge program where his team had proceeded further than any other Barlow sponsored team in the past. He was a renaissance man and had a plethora of interests. Matt took this interest directly to New Orleans where he graduated from Tulane University with a degree in political science. In addition to the Tulane Republicans Matt happily participated in College Quiz Bowl where he competed on the Tulane team throughout numerous Southern States. He continued participating in Trivia contests after his Tulane years. He enjoyed living in New Orleans for his college years and made many friends who are now spread throughout the United States.

During his college summers Matt interned in Washington D.C. at the Pepsi Governmental Affairs office and the Republican National Committee Headquarters. He then realized that Washington was where he wanted to spend his career. He was employed doing marketing research at TargetPoint Consulting in Alexandria. Previously he worked at CMDI in Tysons Corner, Virginia. He also volunteered for many political campaigns at all levels.

Matt loved his country. He was a voracious reader of political history as well as current political non-fiction. He believed that our country could improve going forward from learning from the past. His favorite U.S. president was Calvin Coolidge. Politics and the direction the United States is headed was important to Matthew.

Matt loved Music and often offered reviews of new recordings of current artists for his friends. He played the trumpet. He was additionally interested in movies and went to the theatre weekly with many of his friends.

Matt enjoyed traveling. He visited many places including the glow worms in New Zealand, the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, Pompeii in Italy, Matterhorn in Switzerland, Stonehenge in Wiltshire, his family roots in Ireland, Grand Canyon, and many Major League Baseball parks. However, his favorite places to visit were the numerous Disney adventure parks throughout the world. He would even design trips for friends visiting a Disney park for the first time. Many of his tweets were often about Disney and how he would run the parks.

He loved and appreciated his friends. He loved his work. We will miss him so very much.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, April 6th, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., at the Bouton Funeral Home, 31 W Church St, Georgetown, CT 06829. Matthew’s funeral mass will be at St. Patrick’s Church located at 169 Black Rock Turnpike, Redding, Ct. at 11:00 on Saturday, April 7. His friends and colleagues are welcome to say a few words at the church following the ceremony.

In lieu of flowers the family would be appreciative of donations to Make-A-Wish Connecticut, 126 Monroe Turnpike, Trumbull, 06611 to fund trips for children to Disney Parks. To offer the family online condolences please visit boutonfuneralhome.com.