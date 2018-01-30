Obituary: Marilyn Hague, 83, formerly of Redding

Marilyn Greene Hague, 83, formerly of Redding, passed away peacefully January 16th, in the company of her loving family.

Marilyn was born in Providence, RI and was the daughter of Ray and Marjorie Greene and the sister of the late Marshall and Julie Greene. Marilyn was raised in Barrington, RI and attended Lincoln School. After graduating from Wheaton College she married the late Jay Hague and was a teacher at New Canaan Country School. Jay and Marilyn had two children, Tim and Susan, whom they raised in Redding.

Marilyn touched the lives of all who knew her and shared her various passions with a wonderful array of friends. She was an active member of the First Church of Christ, Congregational where she sang in the choir, served as a Deacon and was always eager to lend a hand or a smile. In the winters, she would hit the ski slopes of New England with friends and family and in the summers, she could often be found on the course and courts at RCC, where her kind demeanor belied her competitive spirit.

After leaving Redding, Marilyn enjoyed wonderful experiences in Swarthmore, PA, Seabrook Island, SC and most recently Denver, CO. However, the place she held most dear in her later years was her summer cottage on Capitol Island, Maine where she enjoyed days on the porch reminiscing about island memories, watching the lobstermen pull traps and waving to friends as they sailed by. This was the one place where her entire family was sure to visit, friends popped in and out the door, and when her speech failed her, a smile was worth a thousand words.

Marilyn is survived by her daughter Susan, her husband Bob and their daughters Claire and Sydney of Evergreen, CO as well as son Tim, his wife Beth and their twins Caroline and Walker of Washington, DC. Though her siblings and husband had passed, she was blessed to be very close to her nieces Lisa, Linda and Jennifer, her nephews Bill and Jeff, extended family and amazing lifelong friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wooster School c/o John and Marilyn Hague Scholarship Fund, 91 Miry Brook Road, Danbury, CT 06811, www.woosterschool.org /donate — note JM Hague scholarship in comments. A memorial service will be held this July at All Saints by the Sea, Southport, Maine followed by a celebration of a life well lived!