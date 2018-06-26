Obituary: Marge Zaremba of Weston

Marge Zaremba of Weston, CT passed away peacefully on June 26 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Summit, New Jersey, on September 6, 1940, Marge graduated from Chatham High School and the Somerset School of Nursing. Marge was a pioneer in the field of Infection Control. She saved many lives through the adoption of her infectious disease control protocols at Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey, Michigan.

Some of Marge’s favorite moments were found on her boat “The Marjorie” with her captain and husband of 52 years, John Peter Zaremba, Jr. In addition, Marge loved traveling with her best friend and sister, Judy, as well as attending classes at the Weston Senior center with many dear friends. In her free time, when she wasn’t cooking for her grandchildren, Marge could be found reading a book in her chair at Compo Beach, Westport, CT or in Stone Harbor, New Jersey.

Marge will be forever loved by her 3 daughters, Laura (Trowbridge), Beth (McColl) and Pam (Vlahakis) and their spouses, David Barnes, Roddy McColl and Dimitri Vlahakis, her four grandchildren, Ryan Trowbridge, Alex Trowbridge, Isabel Vlahakis and Olivia Vlahakis as well as by her cherished sister Judy Rogers and brother-in-law Robert Rogers.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in memory of Marjorie Zaremba be made to the Weston Senior Center, P.O. Box 1007 Weston, CT 06883. For condolences, please visit https://www.forevermissed.com/msz.

A celebration of Marge’s life will be held at a later date.