Obituary: Margarita Maria Moir, 81, of Ridgefield

Margarita Maria Moir, 81, of Ridgefield, passed away at her home on Sunday, September 30, 2018 surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of Mr. Edward Moir.

Mrs. Moir was born in the Bronx, NY on March 20, 1937, a daughter of the late Bartholomew and Evangelista Buigues. She and Edward were married in 1958 and raised 4 children during their 60 year marriage.

A resident of Ridgefield for the past 46 years, Mrs. Moir was an avid bowler, golfer, a volunteer to various school PTAs and she was devoted in treating everyone around her with kindness. She attended both St. Mary’s and St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Churches.

She enjoyed her friends and family both in the tri-state area as well as at her second home in Englewood, Florida. What she cherished and loved the most was her family.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Edward and their three sons: Edward B. Moir, William M. Moir and his wife, Lindy and Robert G. Moir and his wife, Lauren. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren: Edward A., Jeanna, Kirsty, William, Marybeth, Zachary, Brian, Christina, Morgan and Jessica. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Moir was predeceased by a daughter, Marcy M. Moniz; a grandson Michael Gabriel and a brother, Bartholomew Buigues.

Friends will be received on Friday, October 5, 2018 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. A wake prayer service will take place on Friday evening at 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will take place on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at 10:30 AM at St. Mary’s Cemetery, 110 North Street, Ridgefield.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Kiddos Clubhouse Foundation, which provides funds to families with various special needs to help close the gap between insurance and other costs that families incur, www.kiddosclubhousefoundation.org.