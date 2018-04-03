Obituary: Lucas Jeffrey Glidden of Redding

Lucas Jeffrey Glidden of Redding, CT, crossed over on Thursday, March 29th, 2018. We imagine that he is safe and at peace in the company of the loved ones who went before him, and especially his beloved Leila.

Luke’s loving family would like to honor his legacy with a scholarship for future recipients of the Joel Barlow Boy’s Volleyball Coach’s Award; an award Luke was given his senior year on the team. The Award was very meaningful for Luke by acknowledging his place as a pillar of spirit and support for the team.

A Memorial Service and visiting hours will be held at the Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St. in Bridgeport, from 3pm to 5pm on Friday, April 6, 2018.

In lieu of flowers, friends and family are invited to donate to Luke’s scholarship fund in the form of cash or check, to be accepted at the service or mailed to Joel Barlow High School, 100 Black Rock Tpke, Redding, CT. 06896. Kindly address checks to “Joel Barlow High School” and please include “Luke Glidden Memorial Fund” in the memo.

