Obituary: Lauren Clark Abbe Banik, 64, of Redding

Lauren Clark Abbe Banik, age 64, of Redding, passed away peacefully at her home Monday, May 14, 2018. She was the beloved wife of Douglas Banik.

Born in Boston, MA on August 14, 1953, she was a daughter of the late Charles Abbe and Jeanette Mitchell (Green).

Lauren was an alumna of Wellesley College (A.B.) and Rochester University (Ph.D.) She was a licensed clinical psychologist and executive coach.

Lauren loved Western horseback riding, travel, baking, knitting, gardening, and binge-watching Vikings.

Besides her loving husband Doug, she leaves her sons Mark Banik, Corey and Shannon Vezina who were like children to her and her boxer Pepper.

A memorial service will be held for Lauren at a later date.

