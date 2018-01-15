Obituary: Joseph E. Ruddy, 60

Joseph E. Ruddy, 60, of Jupiter, FL, passed away unexpectedly on January 12, 2018.

He was born in Stamford, CT on June 13, 1957, the son of the late Edward J. Ruddy and Mafalda Trede.

Joe was educated in the CT school system, graduating from Joel Barlow High School. He then went on to attend Norwalk Community College and Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, CT.

Joe was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He married his high school sweetheart, Meg (O’Neil) Ruddy on May 3, 1981. Joe was the owner/operator of Schooners Restaurant in Jupiter, Florida for 34 years. All of his employees were an important part of his life. He enjoyed running the seven mile bridge race, golfing, fishing, traveling with his wife and family and driving down Beach Road in his Jeep.

In addition to his father, he was predeceased by a brother, Michael Sean Ruddy.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Meg Ruddy; two daughters, Laura Greene (Michael) and Elizabeth Hope (Joseph); a granddaughter, Ryanne Hope; a grandson, due to arrive in April 2018; his mother, Mafalda Trede (Joe) and two sisters, Donna Hutvagner (Larry) and Lisa Davenport.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 18, 2018 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at AYCOCK-RIVERSIDE FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 1112 Military Trail, Jupiter, FL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 19, 2018 at 1:00 pm at St. Jude Catholic Church, 204 US-1, Tequesta, FL. Burial will follow at Riverside Memorial Park in Tequesta.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joseph’s name to the Cardiac Surgery Program at Jupiter Medical Center Foundation, 1210 South Old Dixie Highway, Jupiter, FL 33458.