Obituary: John A. Rogalin, 74

John A. Rogalin, of Sycamore, passed away unexpectedly on February 2, 2018, while visiting dear friends in Nevada. He was 74.

John was born on November 5, 1943 in Norwalk, CT to his parents Isabel (Colby) and Jack Rogalin. He was an avid baseball player in the early years of Weston Little League and smoothly transitioned into the Westport Babe Ruth League led by Jack Rogers and coached by Bill Deegan.

He moved to DeKalb to attend Northern Illinois University as a history major. He was a voracious reader and a lifelong scholar of history. At NIU, he was ABD in both History and Educational Psychology, with Master’s degrees in both History and Community Mental Health. John was also a certified teacher. While living in DeKalb, he met his beloved wife, Patricia (Patty) Mell, and they married on December 12, 1975. John and Patty moved to rural Sycamore the following month.

John dedicated his career to supporting people with disabilities. At one point, he was the President of the Illinois Chapter of the American Association on Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (formerly the AAMR). He worked for the State of Illinois as a Court Monitor in a case that defended the rights of people with disabilities. John also worked for many years as a consultant.

John loved to be outside. John grew up near Long Island Sound and just adored swimming and sailing in salt water. John’s greatest love was his extended family and friends. Whether participating in the Bella Vita Bocce Club, working with his wine club, grilling fish for twenty, supporting the WP3 and the local environmental group, Jeff’s Trees, or coaching his daughters’ softball teams, including the Tooth Fairies and Kiwanis, he was a tireless supporter of others and he loved to gather people together.

John is survived by his wife of 42 years, Patty; his two daughters, Christabel (Brad) and Cynthia (Hugh); two grandsons, Devon and Fred; brother, Christopher; sister, Kerrigan; many nieces and nephews, along with many close friends and a large extended family for whom he was very dear.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Richard.

John’s life will be celebrated on Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 2:30 pm with a gathering of friends and family at Blumen Gardens (403 Edwards Street) in Sycamore, IL and in a private family ceremony this summer in Connecticut.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meals on Wheels or Walnut Grove Vocational Farm and Prairie.