Obituary: Hope Griggs Turner, 91, of Weston

Hope Griggs Turner, 91, died on February 3, 2018 at her home of 60 years in Weston, CT, after an extended decline in health.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Robert Turner, who after a lifetime of outdoorsy pursuits developed a devoted bedside manner that saw her through her final years. She also leaves her brother, Raymond Hoagland, of Hendersonville, NC; her son, Robert Turner, Jr, of Trumbull; daughter, Charity Lunder (Rich), of Armonk; and daughter, Mandy Ianiri (John), of Easton; and grandchildren Emily, Jamie, Hope, Mait, Robert and Grace.

She was predeceased by her sister, Faith Griggs Knox, of Cranford, NJ and brother, Maitland Lee Griggs, Jr. of Ardsley-on-Hudson.

Raised in Ardsley-on-Hudson, New York, the daughter of Charity Crocker Hoagland of Rumson, NJ and East Hampton, and Maitland Lee Griggs of Ardsley-on-Hudson, Mrs. Turner attended the Masters School, the Ethel Walker School and Bennett College. She taught nursery school at The Day School (now the Trevor Day School) in New York, and also for 25 years at Norfield Nursery School in Weston. She served on the Weston Scholarship Committee, and on various committees at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Weston.

Living in Weston for 60 years, from the days when the town was a rural boondocks, Mrs. Turner produced all the family meals daily for decades. She left a home fortified with ample supplies of Hellmann’s to shore up against any future mayonnaise famine, and a well stocked freezer in preparation for the next ice storm. A devoted reader, she coped with diminishing vision by switching to audiobooks, and dealt with the tendency to doze off while listening by taking up knitting in her 80s. She turned out masses of sweaters that she donated to World Vision.

She loved gardening, digging with determination while directing her beloved where to spread the peat moss and the mulch. And tennis was her lifelong sport, which she played with a beautiful backhand and a vengeance, competing at doubles with her best friend Jane Mitchell at country clubs of choice all over New England. She hosted family holidays with her sister Faith as if cooking for multitudes was child’s play, and made every Christmas an extravaganza. She was the best sort of friend; always in your corner, in adversity she’d offer solace and support, and for life’s milestones and achievements she’d hold a party.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, February 13, 2018 from 4-8 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. A Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 285 Lyons Plain Road, Weston, CT 06883. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Emmanuel Episcopal Church or to Weston EMS, 52 Norfield Road, Weston, CT 06883. For travel directions or to sign her online register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com.